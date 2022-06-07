The sale of Foster Farms to Atlas Holdings, a Connecticut holding company, was announced on Tuesday. Livingston-based Foster Farms had been family owned since it was founded on a small farm in 1939.
Atlas bought Foster Farms for an undisclosed price. Foster Farms has a turkey processing plant in Turlock and chicken processing plants in Livingston, Fresno and Porterville along with several other states. The news release announcing the sale didn't say how the company's 12,000 employees would be affected.
The company which generates $3 billion in revenue annually will continue to operate under the Foster Farms name.
Atlas also announced that longtime poultry industry leader Donnie Smith, former Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods, has been named Foster Farms' new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Smith spent 36 years with Tyson. He was named CEO in 2009, a role he held until his retirement in 2016. "I love the poultry industry and am proud that Atlas has asked me to become the CEO of Foster Farms," Smith said. "I've long been an admirer of the Foster Family and the business they've built over the past eight decades. In this new era, we will maintain and further that legacy, rooted in animal welfare, superior product quality, customer service and community engagement."
"We are thrilled to welcome Foster Farms to the Atlas Family of great global businesses," Atlas Partners Sam Astor, Ed Fletcher, and Mike Sher issued in a statement. "We have a long history of partnering with proud family-owned companies to honor their past while driving additional operational, environmental, and financial success for the next generation. Working closely with Donnie Smith, the leadership team, and our dedicated team members, that is precisely what we intend to do at Foster Farms."