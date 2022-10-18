Former Vice President campaigned on behalf of Republican Congressman David Valadao in Fresno on Monday.
Valadao, who currently represents District 21, is in a hotly contested race with Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas to represent District 22, which includes Porterville, in the House of Representatives in the November 8 election. The race could go a long ways in determining if Republicans regain control of the House and is considered a toss up.
Pence spoke to reporters, stating the race is key to the Republicans regaining control of the House. He also stated keeping Valadao in Congress was important because he was on the House Appropriations Committee. He also said Valadao was a great ally of the Trum-Pence administration when he served in Congress during that administration's first two years in office.
Valadao also spoke and he and Pence spoke about California's high gas prices, the Central Valley's rising housing costs and Valadao also spoke about the district's water needs.
The Hanford dairy farmer was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Valadao is only one of two of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump who have made it to the November 8 election.
When asked about Valadao's vote to impeach Trump, Pence sidestepped the issue. While Pence referred to January 6, 2021 as a tragic day he said it was in the past and the election should be able focusing on the future and not the past.
Valadao stated he didn't believe his impeachment vote is a major issue in the race and that seems to be the case as little has been said about Valadao's vote in the campaign.
Pence also downplayed Valadao's vote, adding the Trump-Pence administration had no greater ally than Valadao.