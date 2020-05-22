A former Lindsay pastor accused of molesting children has been arrested.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has arrested arrested 68-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora, who now lives in Lodi, on numerous child molestation charges.
The arrest stems for numerous incidents involving child molestation, which occurred between 1994 and 2000, while Zamora was a pastor at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay.
Detectives began the investigation in February after several adult victims came forward alleging abuse by Zamora when they were children. The incidents occurred at the church and other locations within Tulare County. Zamora abruptly left the church in 2000 and moved to Lodi, where it was discovered he was still a pastor in Stockton.
Detectives believe additional victims have yet to be identified and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Eli Venegas or Sgt. Jesse Cox at (559) 733-6218 or anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.