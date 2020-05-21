Stockton Pastor Arrested for Molesting Children While Leading Tulare County Church in the 90's
Today, Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested 68-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora of Lodi on numerous child molestation charges.
The arrest stems for numerous incidents involving child molestation, which occurred between 1994 and 2000, while Zamora was a Pastor at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay.
Detectives began the investigation in February of this year, after several adult victims came forward alleging abuse by Zamora when they were children. The incidents occurred at the Church and other locations within Tulare County. Zamora abruptly left the church in 2000 and moved to Lodi, where it was discovered he was still a Pastor in Stockton.
Detectives believe additional victims have yet to be identified and encourage anyone with information to contact Det Eli Venegas and or Sgt Jesse Cox at (559)733-6218 or anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.