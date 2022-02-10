Former Porterville city council member Daniel Penaloza, 28, was arraigned on a criminal indictment by a Tulare County Grand Jury on Thursday for crimes against a minor.
The Grand Jury was formed on Monday and presented with the indictment on Wednesday. The indictment includes four felony counts: two counts of sex with a minor more than 3 years younger, sodomy of a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. The indictment also includes a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim.
The crimes are alleged to have been committed between June 2020 and May 2021. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.
Penaloza pleaded not guilty and the Court released him under supervised own recognizance. Penaloza is scheduled to return to Tulare County Superior Court for a jury trial setting on March 25 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 17. If convicted of all charges, Penaloza faces up to 5 years in state prison.
If anyone has any additional information they believe would be helpful to the case, they should contact Criminal Investigator Jessica Machado of the Tulare County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations at (559) 636-5410.