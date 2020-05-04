The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15. Regional Order No. 20-03 is available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd731223.pdf
The order doesn’t close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely. In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor Gavin Newsom, the forest service continues to ask visitors to recreate locally.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:
·No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste
·All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly
·Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
·If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location
Closing any site for any reason isn’t an action the forest services takes lightly, but protecting visitors and employees remains the highest priority. The forest service is working with state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.
Please call your local Ranger Station Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov for current SQNF information.
Kern River Ranger District: 760-549-9533
Western Divide Ranger District: 559-920-0460
Hume Lake Ranger District: 559-791-5758
Supervisor’s Office: 559-920-1588
Stay informed, follow the webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook at #SequoiaNF, Twitter at @sequoiaforest or SequoiaNF OnCell app.