Forest officials continue to respond to lightning caused wildfires across the Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest. By Friday evening, eight new fires were staffed with firefighters on scene actively working to stop them from growing larger.
The Windy Fire is located an eighth of a mile east of the Forest boundary, in the Tule River Indian Reservation. This was the largest fire to erupt from Thursday’s storm, reaching an estimated 165 acres. Fire personnel from Sequoia National Forest and Tule River Indian Reservation are working together to fully suppress the Windy Fire. Six hand crews, several engines and aircraft are supporting this effort.
Seven wildfires were found on the Western Divide and Kern River Ranger Districts. Firefighters on the ground, supported by aircraft, overhead, and dispatch personnel, were able to stop the spread and keep all seven under an acre in size. Efforts will continue throughout the weekend to fully contain them.
“Fire personnel are coordinating across agency boundaries in their effort to effectively respond to wildfires,” stated Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. “All available resources are working to support where most needed while keeping firefighter and the public’s safety as our highest priority.”
Firefighters assigned to the Hume Lake Ranger District are supporting needs in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Our primary response strategy continues to be aggressive initial attack, supported by available airtankers and helicopters, including using local resources from federal, tribal, state, and local partners to extinguish wildfires quickly.
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full Forest closure in place through September 17, 2021, unless otherwise terminated or extended. https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia