Elevated levels of heavy metals have been detected in soils and historic mill tailings at the former Big Blue Mill Site (Site). The Site is located along the western shore of the Kern River, approximately 2 miles upstream of Isabella Lake. The Big Blue Mill is a former gold ore processing facility dating back to the 1860s that was associated with the nearby historic Big Blue and Sumner group of mines.
In January 2020, the US Forest Service (Forest Service) conducted preliminary sampling of soils and mill tailings at the Site and found levels of arsenic, lead and mercury that greatly exceeded background levels and established human health risk screening thresholds, which present a potential exposure hazard to site visitors and nearby residents.
Due to the public health and safety risk associated with the Site, Forest Supervisor, Teresa Benson, closed the area to the public. More information about the Forest Closure Order and location can be found on the Sequoia National Forest website: fs.usda.gov/sequoia/
The public is prohibited from entering Big Blue Mill Site Closure Area which is generally described as beginning south of the Kern Valley Golf Course and continues south approximately 2,300 feet between the water’s edge of the west bank of the Kern River and the forest boundary.
For more information about the effects of exposure to these heavy metals on human health, visit the following websites:
Arsenic health effects:
Lead health effects:
Mercury health effects:
For more information regarding Forest Order 0513-20-02, please email District Ranger Alfred Watson at alfred.watson@usda.gov. For information regarding the Forest Service’s site investigation efforts, please contact Noelle Graham-Wakoski, Regional On-Scene Coordinator (858) 674-2990.