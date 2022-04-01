Most Sequoia National Forest managed land burned in the 2020 Castle and 2021 Windy fires on the Western Divide Ranger District will reopen to the public over the next two months.
“In our continued effort to abate hazards and repair damaged infrastructure, some areas will be temporarily closed until work is completed,” stated Acting District Ranger Brandell Patterson. “We also need to allow time for the area to stabilize and natural regeneration to begin, especially in Giant Sequoia groves.”
The Trail of 100 Giants will be available once the Western Divide Highway and Mountain Road 50 between California Hot Springs and Johnsondale are reopened by Tulare County. The boardwalk covering a portion of the trail was severely burned during the Windy Fire.
The repaving project that was interrupted by the fire will temporarily close other sections when it resumes.
The forest service asked those who want to visit to be patient as work to repair the boardwalk continues. Parking is very limited at the Trail; weekdays are the best time to visit.
Seasonal winter road closures on the Sequoia National Forest will end by mid-June, weather dependent. All developed campgrounds and day-use sites on the Western Divide Ranger District are expected to open to visitors in the summer, including:
Lower and Upper Coffee Camp Day Use Sites; Wishon Campground and Cabin; Belknap and Coy Flat Campgrounds; Quaking Aspen Campground and Cabin; Holey Meadow and Redwood Meadow Campgrounds; Lower Peppermint Campground; Trail of 100 Giants
Check the Sequoia National Forest website for the most recent status of campgrounds and roads as conditions change throughout the summer: https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
The North Road (21S50) will be closed this season to allow hazard tree cleanup and road maintenance, including trailheads at Lewis Camp, Clicks Creek, and Summit. Those traveling into the Golden Trout Wilderness should route their trip through Forest trailheads at Jerkey Meadow, Forks of the Kern, or Blackrock.
Shake Camp Trailhead may also be available at Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest. Wilderness permits can be obtained at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia under the “Visit Us” tab.
Permits will be issued virtually or in-person where available. Trails leading into the Golden Trout Wilderness should be open by early June.
Road repair work and hazard tree treatments have been completed across much of the Castle and Windy Fire burned areas. Additional work removing fire-killed trees and other fire restoration activities continue.
“Forest visitors should be mindful of hazards overhead, and on the ground when visiting fire-affected areas; your safety is very important to us,” stated Patterson.