The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Monday it has proposed Endangered Species Act protections for four populations of the foothill yellow-legged frog in the Sierra Nevada and central and Southern California.
The foothill yellow-legged frog, named for its yellow belly and underside of its rear legs, is found from the Willamette Valley in Oregon to the Santa Lucia mountain range in southern California and from the Pacific coast to the western slopes of the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountains. The frog faces several threats, including altered waterflows related to water infrastructure; competition with and predation by non-native species; disease; precipitation and temperature changes related to climate change; high-severity wildfires; water-related recreation; and habitat conversion and degradation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services stated.
“We closely examined the condition of each DPS and the threats they face. Using the best available science, we determined which populations warranted protections under the ESA and where future recovery efforts should be focused,” said Michael Fris, field supervisor of the Service’s Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office.
To assess the condition of each population, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service evaluated data collected on the frog’s occupancy of streams in its historical range. The service has proposed to list the South Coast population and Southern Sierra Nevada population of the frog as endangered due to a strong pattern of declining stream occupancy, as well as rapid reductions in occupied range.
The North Feather population and Central Coast population are proposed to be listed as threatened due to decreasing levels of stream occupancy and the potential for a variety of threats to cause additional declines. The North Coast population and North Sierra population weren't warranted for listing after the data showed high levels of occupancy in streams located throughout their ranges, making them more resilient to environmental changes and catastrophic events. Those populations will be listed as threatened.
A population in the Northern Sierra Nevada wasn't proposed for federal protection but was listed as a state threatened species in 2019.
“Our goal is to help the foothill yellow-legged frog recover across its range,” said Fris. “Ongoing collaboration with a number of partners will result in positive conservation gains and put this frog on the road to recovery.”
The service stated it's working closely with partners at the Oakland Zoo, U.S. Forest Service, Garcia and Associates, Pacific Gas and Electric and California Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise foothill yellow-legged frogs in captivity and release them into Plumas National Forest. The first group of captive-reared frogs, 115 in total, was released in July, 2020. A second group of 36 was released in April, 2021.
A copy of the finding will be published in the Federal Register today. The service plans to develop and propose critical habitat at a later date.
The public can submit comments on the proposed listing and read supporting information at www.regulations.gov by searching Docket Number FWS–R8–ES–2021–0108. Comments should be submitted by February 28. The findings are availabe for inspection at this link: https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2021-27512/endangered-and-threatened-species-foothill-yellow-legged-frog-threatened-status-with-section-4d-rule
The Center for Biological Diversity stated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took its action in response to a petition and lawsuit it filed. The organization stated the foothill yellow-legged frog has disappeared from 50 percent of its historical habitat in California.
“At last these little lemon-legged frogs, who are such an integral part of our natural stream ecosystems, have gotten the protection they need to survive,” said Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate at the Center. “Protecting these precious creatures will also help safeguard the coastal and Sierra foothill rivers and creeks we all rely on for clean drinking water and recreation.”
Foothill yellow-legged frogs were once found in many streams and rivers along the lower western slopes of the Sierra Nevada as well as in Pacific Coast drainages from the Oregon border to at least as far south as Los Angeles County.
The Center for Biological Diversity stated a wide range of activities have threatened the frogs and damaged their habitat including dams and water diversions that alter stream hydrology, high-severity wildfires, flooding, logging, mining, livestock grazing, urban development and marijuana cultivation. They're also harmed by invasive species, climate change, disease and pesticide use, the center stated.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed rules to prohibit collecting the frogs, habitat destruction, harmful water diversions or stream channel modifications, livestock grazing that damages riparian habitat, introduction of invasive bullfrogs or fish into yellow-legged frog habitat, and pesticide applications that violate label restrictions. Exemptions from the rules have been proposed for wildfire prevention, logging under established forest or fuels management plans that include measures to minimize impacts to the frogs and their habitat, stream habitat restoration, removal of illegal cannabis cultivation sites, removal of invasive species, and state activities and projects designed to conserve foothill yellow-legged frogs.
The Southern Sierra population of the frog ranges from the South Fork American River watershed, south through the Sierra foothills to the Tehachapi Mountains.
The Center petitioned in 2012 to protect the foothill yellow-legged frog under the federal Endangered Species Act and in 2016 for protection under the California Endangered Species Act. The California Fish and Game Commission in 2019 listed the Southern Sierra, Central Coast and South Coast populations as endangered, and the Northern Sierra and Feather River populations as threatened.
Several related populations of yellow-legged frogs that are distinct species living in high-elevation streams and lakes in the Sierra Nevada have previously been listed as endangered. The Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frog (Rana sierrae) were listed as endangered in 2014.