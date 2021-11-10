Due to the possibility of denser fog there may be a delay in the delivery of Thursday's edition of The Recorder. Subscribers should note they may receive their newspaper a little later Thursday morning if carriers have to deal with a denser fog.
Fog may delay delivery of Thursday's paper
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Vets help with vaccines; $100 gift cards again today; ages 5-11 begin on Nov. 12
- Monache FFA wins big at competition
- An (MG) Sport for 43 years: Newsom still has 1978 MG he bought brand new
- Fog may delay delivery of Thursday's paper
- All Together Now! Busy month for Barn Theater
- Cardano-Hillary leads No. 9 Indiana women past Butler 86-63
- No. 15 Lady Vols pull away from S. Illinois late, win 59-49
- Full house: F1 is Brazil's biggest event since pandemic hit
Most Popular
Articles
- Lindsay grandmother sues county of grandson's brain damage
- Police: Driver who causes crash dies; alcohol appears to be a factor
- Two suspects arrested on drug-related charges
- Porterville man convicted of domestic abuse
- Spartans survive and advance: they hold off Reedley
- Porterville Police say they break up chop shop
- Man accused of assault police officer arrested
- Harmony student arrested for threatening to shoot up school
- Stolen motorcycle leads to four arrests
- Two burglary suspects arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.