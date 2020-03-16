Liz Raya, the coordinator for the Porterville Chapter of the EEA, was thrilled with the turnout of 35 Porterville Military Academy cadets, PMA instructors and principal Doug Imels, EEA pilots, and parents.
EAA Vice Chairman and Advisory Committee Founder Dave Mena helped form the Young Eagles Chapter in 2012, and is friends with many of the renowned aviators who were often at the Porterville Airport. He said the EEA isn’t only introducing the kids to flight, the organization introducing them to careers that can be made in aviation, that include avionics, electronics, metal fabrication, mechanics, design, engineering, and many other fields.
Raymond “Lucky” Oldfield landed his plane with PMA cadet passengers Iyari Saucedo, Jesus Garcia, and Abraham Gutierrez on board. They taxied to a halt, and the cadets got out.
The cadets, who were all teenagers, had smiles on their faces, and seemed surprised, but happy by the flight experience. All of the pilots taught the cadets a lot of information about flight and the plane while they were flying, so all the information was a bit overwhelming, while the flight experience is fabulous.
“The flight takes about 15 to 20 minutes, and they fly to Strathmore,” explained Oldfield, “and then down the valley to above Lake Success then back over to the Walmart and then back to the Porterville Airport.”
“The kids did really good,” Oldfield said, “Iyari did excellent taxiing the plane. If I can be a pilot, anyone can.”
When asked about the flight, Saucedo and Gutierrez both said, “It was thrilling,” and Garcia said, “I liked everything about it.”
“It was life changing,” said Sauceedo.
Oldfield also explained he’s the president of the EEA Association in Oshkosh, Wis. For more than 27 years the National Association has flown more than 2.2 million children, teenagers, and young adults on flights and introduced them to aviation.
Another flight was getting ready to take off and pilot Chris Crumley was showing three cadets the various parts of his Beechcraft airplane, before their flight. Dylan Chapman sat in the front seat beside the pilot and would help fly the plane, while his friends Ayden Lanning and Steven Sengprachanh sat in the back seats.
Crumley inspected the prop, and explained to the cadets they do the inspection before every flight. When they checked the gas tank Crumley said, “My minimum is 3 hours of fuel in this plane. That gives you enough fuel in case you need to get to another fueling station.”
Another plane landed and cadets Jasmine Gomez, Michael Flores, and Rosendo Ramon got out.
About their flight experience Gomez said, “It was very good. I’d like to thank all the pilots for letting us fly.”
Ramon said, “That was fun. We learned about G-Force.”
“I’m glad we are able to give our cadets a real world experience, about what they are learning in the classroom,” said Minervo Ramirez, who teaches Math and the Flight Test STEM program at PMA, “I teach them the basics of flying and aviation, and then they build a model plane in the classroom. They also learn about weather and weather patterns.”
“One of the big things that makes this so successful is the pilots volunteer and they donate their time and planes to help teach these kids. They are as passionate about flying as these children and young adults that they take up for the first time,” said Mena.
“When we take people up they get so excited, but so do we. There is nothing like this, and hopefully the excitement about flying stays with the kids.
“Their smiles say everything. And now the cadets can see how the STEM Pilot actually works in real life.”
Kim Marler was videoing the plane her son, Tristan Arnold, was in taxiing for take off.
Tristan’s grandmother, Karen Jordan, said, “This is awesome for the kids.”
“The things this school does for the cadets is amazing,” said Marlier, “The way they are teaching them personal responsibility and independence is something that all of our young people need.
“This school has been a Godsend for our community. It has turned my son’s life around.”
Another parent who was watching the planes, Matilda Acevedo said, “I am amazed at this big experience that these kids are having with this military style education. This is a huge opportunity for our kids, a once in a lifetime experience. My son Angel Sandoval, was nervous to go flying, but also excited. This is amazing.”
After flying with pilot “Lucky” Crumley, Dylan Chapman, said, “I loved flying the plane.” With a bit of prompting from his parents, Stephanie and Eddie Chapman, he said, “I’d like to do it again, maybe in the future.”
Many of the cadets seemed a bit overwhelmed by the flying experience, and it does take getting used to. It’s a fun, overwhelming, and an exciting experience.
Efren Alcantar, who was watching the planes, and has been on flights before said, “I had a blast, and it was a really fun experience to come out here when I first started with my aviation class at PMA with Arturo Franco, and flew in a plane.”
“I’m really excited about the relationship developing between the Porterville EEA Chapter and Porterville Unified School District (PUSD)” said Raya, and Mena said, “This might be the first in partnership of its kind in California.”
“We have a ball doing the Young Eagles event, and the pilots almost have more fun than the kids,” said Crumley, “Even though you see their smiles are a mile wide. I haven’t had one come back and say they didn’t have a good time. And I’ve done this at least 500 times.”