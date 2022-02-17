The Porterville City Council, quickly and with little discussion, reorganized itself during its meeting on Tuesday, again appointing Martha A. Flores as mayor.
Kellie Carrillo was also appointed as vice mayor. Monte Reyes, who was mayor, asked for the reorganization.
It was announced at the January 18 meeting Reyes had to leave due to an emergency and Reyes was unable to attend the February 1 meeting.
Council member Lawana Tate nominated Flores to be the mayor again. Flores was previously mayor before Reyes took over the position.
The council unanimously voted to approve Flores as mayor. Flores had been serving as the vice mayor.
Tate then asked if Reyes if he was willing to be vice mayor and nominated him for the position. Flores then asked Carrillo if she was willing to be vice mayor, which Carrillo said yes.
The vote for Reyes was 4-1 against with Flores, Carrillo and Milt Stowe voting against, Reyes voting against himself and Tate voting for Reyes. The council then unanimously voted to appoint Carrillo as vice mayor.
As has been allowed by Assembly Bill 361 during the COVID pandemic, Stowe, Carrillo and Reyes participated in the meeting virtually. Flores and Tate were present in the council chambers.
REDISTRICTING
The council also voted to approve an ordinance for the redistricting of the five districts in which the council members represent. The map that will eventually receive final adoption by April 17 to be submitted to the county registrar makes little change to the current districts.
But the map drawn by consultant Best Best and Krieger was able to make major changes in the deviation of population in the districts while just making minor population changes. The current population deviation of the districts is nearly 15 percent, which is above the 10 percent threshold. The new map reduces that deviation to less than 1 percent.
Another map was presented to the council for consideration and Reyes revealed he was the one who drew the map. That map also reduced the population deviation in the districts well below the five percent threshold, but also caused major population changes in which people who would have voted in this November's election would have had to wait until 2024.
The new map will go into effect in the November election with Districts 1 and 2 up for election. Lawana Tate represents District 1 and has said she plans to run to stay in the seat. Stowe represents District 2 and recently announced on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast he won't seek reelection.
“You never cease to amaze me,” Tate told Reyes about the map he drew. Carrillo also thanked Reyes for drawing the map, stating it gave the council a good comparison to the map it approved. The council, including Reyes, unanimously approved the map presented by its consultant.
The fourth and final public hearing on redistricting was held on Tuesday. Rae Dean Strawn, who has been critical of the council, stating it hasn't represented Porterville as it should, spoke at the public hearing held on February 1 and on Tuesday.
She again stated the city and council should be expanded to at least seven districts to better represent the community. Flores said any proposal to increase the number of districts would have to be approved by the city's voters.
TRASH ORDINANCE
The council approved an ordinance that will go into effect that will require food waste to be placed along with yard waste in green bins, so eventually food waste will no longer be allowed in black bins. The ordinance will go into effect on April 1 and abides by the state requirement set by State Senate Billl 1383 that went into effect on January 1.
City Public Works Director Michael Knight said the city will follow up with customers and launch and informational campaign to help those in the community when it comes to following the new requirement.
LITTER ABATEMENT
The council also approved a three-year program that provides $50,000 a year for three years, beginning this year, for a litter abatement program along Highways 65 and 190.
Several state and local agencies are involved in the program that will involve paying the homeless to work in the program. Among the agencies involved is Community Services Employment Training, CSET.
Stowe said he was glad to see the program that will give the homeless work so they can earn their own money.
Funds from Measure I which was approved by the city's voters in 2018 will be used for the project. Among the areas in which Measure I is intended is to assist the homeless.
CLEANUP DAYS
As part of the consent calendar the council approved a spring cleanup day to be held on April 23 and a fall cleanup day on Saturday, October 15. The cleanup days are held at the city's corporate yard off of Prospect and allow those from the community to dispose of trash, bulky items, wood waste, yard clippings and e-waste for free.
DOG LEASHES
As part of the consent calendar the council approved a request from Flores to look at the city ordinance when it comes to dog leashes. The matter will be placed on the agenda as a scheduled item for the March 1 meeting.
MURRY PARK PAVILION
As part of its consent calendar the council approved advertising for bids to repair Murry Park pavilion No. 2 at a cost of $35,000 to be paid from from the city's General Fund's Facility Deferred Maintenance/Equipment Replacement Designated Fund.
EVENTS AT OHV PARK
As part of its consent calendar the council approved two motocross events to be held by 2X Promotions at the OHV Park the weekends of March 12 and 13 and April 2 and 3. Participants also camp overnight at the facility during the events. The city's COVID Ad Hoc committee recommended approval of the events with overnight parking.
FIREWORKS ORDINANCE
Reyes requested the council review the city's ordinance when it comes to the sale of safe and sane fireworks and the council reviewed the matter. The council made one minor change as now there will be a consent calendar item in December for the council to approve the applications to sell fireworks.
EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION
As it has routinely done during the pandemic the council again approved an emergency proclamation due to COVID. The proclamation also continues to allow the public and council members to participate in meetings remotely.
As part of the proclamation the council also approved another vaccine roundup in March in which $100 gift cards for Porterville businesses will be given away to those who are vaccinated. The gift cards are funded by the city through federal American Rescue Plan funds it has received.
TEMPORARY LIBRARY UPDATE
Edith La Vonne of the Library and Literacy Commission stated the furniture for the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet is tentatively scheduled to arrive in late March and to be installed in early April. So it's still possible the temporary library could open some time this spring.