During Tuesday’s Porterville City Council meeting the hot button topic of a recently issued proclamation was addressed by multiple members of the council, with Mayor Martha A. Flores clarifying it wasn't a proclamation from the city, but for a single council member. Councilmember Greg Meister stated he was proud about the proclamation, reaffirming the document was his responsibility and the city had no part in it.
Before Flores was able to address the matter herself, local resident Brock Neeley was quick to jump at the chance to speak on it during public comment. Neeley passed out documents including guidelines regarding the release of student record information, noting sexual orientation and gender identity are protected rights of students and can't be disclosed without student permission. He also passed out testimonies from teens who were kicked out after coming out as gay and forced to live on the streets.
“All things that you Mr.Meister and you Mr. (Ray) Beltran claim to be fighting against, but your parental rights things put kids in the situation where they are subject to those bad things,” said Neeley. “The other thing about the proclamation is that I’m sure (Flores) did not sign on to that. Who gave you permission to use her name on that proclamation? To me that was a travesty. Think before you do things. Think of the entire community, not just you and your church community.”
Flores was quick to address the proclamation matter at the closing of public comment. She cleared the city’s name, as well as defending her own position on not signing the document.
“Usually I would wait until other matters but there is something I’d like to state right now before we go on to the rest of it,” said Flores. “First of all, the recent proclamation that is in the newspaper was made by one individual Council member, not the City of Porterville, and I want to make it clear that there is a lot of information in the article as it was written that is not correct. It’s very simple, and I am clarifying that right now here on the diocese. You know, it wasn’t the City of Porterville that proclaimed, and you’re right, I didn’t sign it because those of you know that it would be one that I wouldn’t support because this school district is a jurisdiction…I’m not speaking for the others, I’m only speaking for me and as a person that’s how I thought.”
Councilmembers Meister and Beltran had their own opportunities to defend their signatures of support on the proclamation for parental rights minutes before the meeting adjourned. Meister was blunt in his statement saying it was his proclamation, and his alone.
“As far as the proclamation for parental rights,” said Meister. “We have the complete abuse of power coming out of Sacramento and in our school districts. Our schools are no longer public schools. They are state schools, It’s just a fact, if you push back at the board level they will remove funding. We saw them do this to Temecula, we see it going on in Chico.”
Meister continued defending his stance on parental rights, noting perceived violations in current school protocol.
“Currently in our school district they will give surveys to children without our permission,” said Meister. “Even though you’ve already identified what sex your child is, they will go and do a survey on your child of what pronouns they identify as. That is a violation of parental rights. If your child identifies as something else, they will not notify you. That is also a violation of parental rights. The proclamation I put forth clearly states that the child is not a mere creature of the state, and I proclaimed it. It is not a city document. It is my proclamation. It was an honor to have (Beltran) sign on with me and I’m going to continue to fight for parental rights.” Meister said.
Beltran, who co-signed the proclamation, was firm in his support for the document and fight for parental rights as well.
“Parental rights is very, very important for the government or any other entity to step in and feel that they are the authority over one’s child,” said Beltran. “I will take a stand for those parents. There are laws and other ways, if there is an issue going on, that can be addressed… I will always steadfastly believe that parental rights are a God-given right in my belief… That’s something I stand and believe for and I chose to. So we can disagree on that and we can have further discussions, that’s always something that’s welcome, but this is something no one’s going to budge me on. So I really appreciate the dialogue and the feedback, it’s always welcome but being a father of five and having six grandkids, parental rights are a must in our society today where there is a lot of over reach especially by government and that’s something I hope to relieve so that’s why I signed my name for that paper.”