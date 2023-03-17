During a special meeting of the Lindsay City Council on Thursday night the council received a report on the devastation caused by the recent rains, focusing on the water along Lewis Creek. Several city and county representatives came before the council with information on the consequences from the rainfall.
Director of Public Safety Chief Rick Carrillo began the report by stating the last week has been pretty hellish with some homes being lost and many homes suffering damage from the rain and flooding in the city. He highlighted no injuries were reported from the community or public safety staff as they assisted the public through the storm. He also said staffing during the storms increased thanks to volunteers who came to help the department.
"It was a learning event on top of everything else because it's been a long time since we've had to face something like this," said Carrillo.
With training over the past year, Carrillo said his team was ready to respond, and if and when this happens again they'll be even more ready next time. He expressed his gratitude for the constant communication from the county and the tons of community involvement he witnessed.
"We truly saw what Lindsay was all about this past week and it's an honor to serve in this position," said Carrillo.
He invited the council to a future briefing session where the extent of the rain damage will be discussed before Neyba Amezcua, Director of City Services and Planning, stepped forward to talk about what moving forward will look like.
She introduced her report as "Lewis Response 2023" and stated overflow and major breaches in four locations along Lewis Creek caused flooding that moved west along the city's slope. She said staff has been hired for clean up of debris brought in and carried by the water, and listed priorities for the city moving forward including filling potholes, sandbag distribution and weed control.
Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari approached the council and let them know All Drone Solutions flew a drone along the creek and found additional breaches. He said the county is doing all that they can do, and will continue to do what they can for Lindsay and the surrounding communities.
"We've done everything we can, and will continue to do everything we can to help and be here to make sure we do the best we can," said Micari.
He asked for patience with road repairs as he said he has noticed water under black top that's rising. As cars drive on the pavement the water will continue to rise from the impact causing potholes.
To wrap up the report, Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said the department has been incredibly busy with non-stop calls. Tulare County Fire is ready with search and rescue teams if and when they're needed, and continue to assist with sandbag operations.
With rain anticipated to come Monday through Wednesday, Norman advised snow melt will be detrimental and Tulare County should prepare accordingly.
After the report, the council meeting moved forward with the presentation of a proclamation to honor the Lindsay High School Cardinals women's basketball team who took the Central Section Division VI championship. Micari also presented each player with a letter of recognition on behalf of the Board of Supervisors.