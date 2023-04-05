The effort to release water to “get us safely through the spring” was among the topics stressed by Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman during what has now become his weekly update on the response to the flooding at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Norman said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has “done a fantastic job of letting water out to get us safely through the spring.”
There are no storms expected for the next several weeks and at the request of the Lower Tule Irrigation District the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have temporarily reduced flows from the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake so the district can make repairs to its facilities damaged by high river flows.
Norman reported on Tuesday 500 cubic feet per second of water is being released from Success Lake on a daily basis. But beginning Saturday that release will again be increased to 1,200 cfs.
Norman said the obvious goal is to make sure to “safely move water” through waterways to “protect life and values at risk.” He said to do that as much of the snowmelt from the snowpack as possible needs to make it to the Tulare Lake Basin.
At the peak of the response to the flooding Norman reported there were 850 personnel working on the response. He said there are now more than 600 personnel working on the response, focusing on monitoring the situation and “taking care of problem areas.”
He did add those another water rescue had to be performed Tuesday morning. He said it's estimated more than 170 rescues have had to be performed, saying “those numbers are fluid.” He stressed people should abide by the evacuation orders, warnings and road closures.
Norman reported there have been no deaths or injuries as a result of the flooding. He praised the cooperation between his department, the cities of Visalia and Porterville and CalFire when it came to the flooding response.
Norman said there have been 50 major breaches and that's not counting the smaller breaches. He said another focus is to continue with temporary repairs and bridges to provide routes for emergency personnel. He also said his department is working with CalTrans when it comes to road repairs.
He added another priority is to provide assistance for isolated communities including those in the mountains. Norman said there are snowbanks that are 15 to 20 feet high at Ponderosa. “We're getting to them as fast as we can,” said Norman about assisting those in need.
Norman said personnel are “doing a lot of work” along the Tule River in Porterville, which includes reconnaissance flights and checking to see if there's “anything that's getting ready to let go.”
His report stated there have been 86 people and 50 pets that have been served by the emergency center at the Porterville College gym. Board member Amy Shuklian referenced the county is looking for volunteers and staff to help with the care of the pets at the PC emergency center.
Among the places that were most affected by the flooding, Norman reported, were the Springville Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Tonyville Wastewater Treatment Plant. Springville and Tonyville north of Lindsay were among the hardest hit areas by the flooding.
Another others who have been impacted is the Del Oro Water District in which its mainline supplying residents south of the Tule River was damaged by the flooding. As a result the district had to provide bottled water for residents at River Island Country Club.
Another area that was impacted was Bartlett Park which was closed on March 13.
There was also reference made to President Joe Biden issuing a major disaster declaration for Tulare County on Monday, which will lead to federal funding to help with the county's response and recovery efforts.
Norman reported the response to the flooding has cost nearly $24 million.