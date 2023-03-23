During the Porterville City Council meeting Tuesday night the council approved two emergency items concerning the purchase of heavy equipment to mitigate debris along the Tule River, as well as help fight flooding and river recovery.
The council was presented with two emergency items concerning the purchase of caterpillar brand equipment. The first piece of equipment deemed needed by the city was a Caterpillar excavator and claw bucket. After searching for available equipment, city staff contacted Quinn Company in Bakersfield for the purchase of the excavator and bucket. The total amount needed for the excavator was $295,396.86, and $57,406.75 was needed for the Kryto Klaw 48-inch claw bucket.
The second piece of equipment presented to council was a small Caterpillar bulldozer in the amount of $193,644.74. The city council unanimously approved the purchase of both pieces of equipment.
Sarah Alender, the project manager through Provost and Pritchard for the update to the city's development ordinance code, presented the progress made on the update project.
Alender said the focus of the project was to update the ordinance code to reflect general plan policies and conform to state and federal compliances.
In order to develop an update, Provost and Pritchard gathered input from 30 stakeholders, including local land developers, consulting firms and business owners. Through surveying the stakeholders it was determined among the needs identified for the update was affordable housing and a streamlined review process.
As they move forward, Alender recommended the current code be reduced of redundancies, include consolidated terms and definitions, review and revise the Hillside Development process, provide clear and flexible procedures, establish new zones as needed, and consolidate zones where feasible, among other recommendations.
Next for the project is a drafted update of the development code and a drafted update of the zoning map. Once the zoning map and development code have been drafted they will be open to public review and be brought back to council for a workshop.
Alender stated her target for adoption of the new development code ordinance is early summer.
Vice mayor Kellie Carrillo stated she likes where the project is headed and commented her appreciation to Provost and Pritchard and city staff for all of their work on the project so far.
"We will continue to work on this and bring it back for another presentation in the future when we are closer to releasing a draft option," said Assistant City Manager Jason Ridenour.