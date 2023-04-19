After reviewing several bids for flood debris removal, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Ceres Environmental on Tuesday morning during their regular board meeting. The debris clean-up will begin as early as next week in the most affected areas of the county.
Tulare County Resource Management Agency Associate Director Mike Washam explained the debris removal bids were opened and closed on April 17, and the county received bids from four companies. The bid estimates ranged from roughly $528,000 to $3.4 million for the clean-up needed.
Ceres Environmental was the lowest bidder at the amount of $528,250, and it was recommended to the board to approve services through Ceres Environmental which they did unanimously.
The company’s specialty is flood debris removal and disposal, and will operate six days a week with one or two crews depending on the amount of work needed. Curbside debris pickup will begin next week, primarily in the Cutler and Springville areas. The public who plans to have their debris picked up will need to separate debris into piles and set the piles within 10 feet of the road’s right-of-way.
Residents in impacted areas can call the county’s Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791 to find out when debris pickup will occur in their area.
Debris Removal Guidelines are
• Place debris away from trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, or other structures
• Don't touch, cut, remove, or place any items on downed power lines
• Separate items for pick up into the following categories: Large appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer); Electronics (television, computer, stereo); Vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs, plants); Construction debris (drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing); and Hazardous waste (oil, paint, pesticide, batteries, cleaning supplies)
In other business The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was granted a raise in the jail daily rate to house out-of-county, state and federal inmates in Tulare County detention facilities.
TCSO’s request came at a 99.87 percent increase from $62.04 a day to $124 a day to cover housing costs. It was noted no increase or change to the daily jail rate had occurred since 2009.
When the hearing for the matter was opened for public comment, Reyna Rodriguez stepped forward to say if the county was going to approve practically doubling the daily rate, then the county should also improve and invest in services for inmates who are ready to change before being released. Rodriguez expressed concerns on how any new revenue from the increase would be allocated and stated no explanations for how the funds would be used was detailed and urged the board to delay their vote until the county is ensured on where the funds will go.
TCSO Captain Joe Torres commented in reply to Rodriguez and explained while COVID did shut down the county’s programs and visiting for the incarcerated population, the department is leading in the state for programs and services available to inmates.
When the item went back to the board for discussion, it was clarified no revenue would be generated from the daily jail rate increase, it was simply to cover the costs of housing out-of-area, state and federal inmates. Supervisor Amy Shuklian stated the county would not be making any money, only paying for the cost of what it takes to house these inmates.
The daily rate increase, which was unanimously approved, will become effective July 1.
A detailed update concerning the flooding through March was given to the board on Tuesday morning which included information from several county departments.
Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman opened the report by saying the county is beginning to downsize the flooding incident response. In total, 177 water rescue incidents occurred and more than 50 big breaches happened along different county waterways. What was once well over 500 personnel manning the incident is now down to 200.
Norman mentioned all of the county’s water leads to the Tulare Lake basin.
To discuss the preliminary agricultural impact, Christopher Greer, with the county’s Ag Commissioner office, briefed potential crop, livestock, facility and equipment damages.
Greer stated more than 20,200 acres of land damage had been reported and more than 40,000 dairy cattle had been affected.
Tara Freitas, the county Assessor/ Clerk-Recorder informed the board property tax relief is available and her office is reviewing calamity reassessment applications. Freitas stated a fiscal impact can't yet be determined.
Anna Ortiz with the Health and Human Services Agency talked about storm response resources and explained the county is working with FEMA for disaster relief services and to take reports.
Albert Zendajas, Tulare County Parks Manager, discussed damages to county parks, mentioning the vast amount of damage at Bartlett Park. Zendajas said up to 75 percent of the park suffered from damages and will remain closed until repairs are made and the flood season ends.
In other Board of Supervisor news, the board presented two proclamations on Tuesday. The first proclamation honored Maria Grijalva for her National Kidney Foundation award, and the second honored April 24 as Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Tom Tucker, the county’s Ag Commissioner, presented a fee schedule change to the board which was unanimously approved. The board also unanimously approved more than 100 fee related changes for the Health and Human Services Agency.
The board approved the annual salary for the Law Library Director of $75,000, effective April 23.
Lastly, the board received the annual report from the county’s Library Advisory Board which highlighted the county library’s accomplishments, activities and goals over the last fiscal year. In addition to the annual report, the board recognized the week of April 23 through 29 as National Library Week.