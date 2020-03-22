Five people accused of being involved in illegal narcotic activity in Porterville have been arrested.
Porterville Police reported four of the five people were under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the arrest. Jerry Clark, 51, Alyssa Penic, 23, Clarence Logan, 59, Priscilla Tindle, 46, and Armando Ortega, 40, all of Porterville were arrested.
At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Patrol Officers received information about illegal narcotic activity at a residence located in the 500 block of North Second Street. Officers responded to the residence and contacted the five suspects.
Penic was found to be on active county probation and was subject to search. During the search of the residence, Officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, all five subjects were evaluated and four of them were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Clark was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Maintaining a Residence for Drug Activity, Furnishing a Controlled Substance, and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. He's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Penic was arrested for neing Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and being Present in a Residence Used for Drug Activity. She was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.
Logan was arrested for being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and being Present in a Residence Used for Drug Activity. He was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.
Tindle was arrested for being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and being Present in a Residence Used for Drug Activity. She was released after an agreement to appear for a future court date.
Ortega was arrested for being Present in a Residence Used for Drug Activity. He was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to call and report it to the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.