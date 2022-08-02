With an outstanding series 2019 and 020 revenue bonds, Sierra View Medical Center has received an A rating from Fitch Ratings, an award-winning provider of credit ratings and commentary and research.
The rating denotes high credit quality and Sierra View's capacity for payment of financial commitment is considered strong. It's the third straight year Fitch has given Sierra View an A rating.
“The bonds are secure by a gross revenue pledge of the district,” Fitch stated. “The affirmation of the 'A' rating reflects Sierra View's strong financial profile that provides the district ample financial flexibility to manage through staffing shortages and other pandemic-related challenges.”
Fitch stated Sierra View was able to obtain the 'A' rating even in a community with a small population and revenue base that can lead to operational variability and the district's reliance on a small number of physicians for patient revenues.
Fitch also stated Sierra View was expected to make its debt service payments in full and on time “given a robust unrestricted cash and investments of $169.9 million as of March 31.”
Fitch stated that translates to 291 percent cash to adjusted debt and that Sierra View had enough cash on hand to last for more than a year, 390 days. Fitch did state Sierra View's cash flow has steadily declined over the last three years due to the challenges that have happened during that time period.
Fitch also provided an update on projects planned by Sierra View. Sierra View planned to begin construction of a skilled nursing facility in 2023 but “significant cost escalation has put the project on hold.”
With that project put on hold, Fitch stated Sierra View's focus will be on meeting the health needs of the community and the development of its rural health clinic at Highway 65 and Avenue 196 in Strathmore. That project is partly reliant on federal American Rescue Plan funds the Strathmore Public Utilities District is scheduled to receive for water projects.
“Given Sierra View's strong financial profile, Fitch views the district's capital plans as manageable over the next five years,” Fitch stated.
Fitch stated Sierra View's financial outlook doesn't look as strong “due to labor challenges, supply cost inflation and the lack of stimulus funding.” Nonetheless, Fitch stated Sierra View's financial outlook was stable for the next five years.
“The rating outlook remains stable as a result of Sierra View's strong balance sheet,” Fitch stated.
But Fitch did state “the persistence of very weak cash flow through a multi-year period or an unexpected debt issuance or deterioration in cash reserves could pressure the current rating.”
Still Fitch concluded “Sierra View continues to prioritize strategic ways to achieve a fiscally sound facility. Sierra View’s entire healthcare team’s readiness to serve the residents of Porterville and surrounding areas impacts the local economy, the district, and livelihoods of its community.”
Balanced against limited revenue from patients is Sierra View's high market share in its primary service area of 61.1 percent, Fitch stated. That's almost three times as much as Kaweah Health's 21.1 percent market share, Fitch said.
Fitch also commented on how Sierra View was dealing with its staffing challenge. “Management is responding to staffing challenges by reviewing compensation levels and ensuring wages are on par with market levels, initiating new hiring campaigns and partnering with local colleges/universities to start and grow local nursing training programs,” Fitch stated.
Sierra View generated $148 million in revenue in 2021.
To read the Fitch Rating article, visit fitchratings.com.