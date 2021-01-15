Eagle Mountain Casino had its first big jackpot winner of the new year on Thursday and the winnings were nearly $100,000. And all it took was 88 cents.
Diane of Porterville, a former casino employees, won $99,501.76 playing Rising Fortunes. She won that amount with just an 88 cent bet when a Wild symbol appeared on her screen and triggered the bonus round.
The bonus round displayed 12 gold coin symbols. Under the coins are the Peach Minor bonus, Orange Mini Bonus, Treasure Major or Fortune Grand symbols. Diane tapped on her screen until she matched three of the same symbols. Her symbols matched were the Fortune Grand symbols and she won $99,501.76.
Diane said she planned to come to Eagle Mountain Casino with a friend but the friend canceled on her so she went alone. The Rising Fortunes happens to be one of her favorite machines and she had been playing for about 45 minutes when the progressive jackpot bonus appeared on her screen.
Diane said she was in shock and a person nearby told her she hit the big jackpot which took her a moment to realize just how much she won. She has been coming to the casino for more than 20 years and plans to pay off all her bills and put the rest in her savings.