The Tulare County Public Health Branch announced on Friday the first three cases of COVID-19 variants have been found in Tulare County.
These individuals were identified through surveillance testing. The county stated no other information could be disclosed about the cases.
The Tulare County Public Health Laboratory genomic sequencing results revealed the first two known cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) and the first known case of the South African variant (B.1.351). There's evidence that the U.K. variant may cause more severe disease, and both the U.K. and South African variants are estimated to be approximately 50 percent more infectious than other variants in circulation.
Additional information about tracking variants in California can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx. Information on variants across the U.S. can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
“It is imperative that individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must contact their health care provider to get tested and speak with representatives from Tulare County Public Health when contacted,” the health department stated. “They are here to help you and assist with slowing the spread of these infectious variants.”
“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear your mask or face covering securely, keep proper social distance, avoid crowds, especially indoors, wash your hands with soap and water, get tested, and get vaccinated.”
Everyone 16 and older in Tulare County is now eligible to be vaccinated and that now takes on more importance as far as containing the spread of the variants in preventing them from the county continuing in its progress in moving through the tiers that will lessen restrictions on its various sectors.
Tulare County is in the red tier and based on current numbers should be able to move into the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier, on Tuesday.
“We have opened our vaccinations to those 16 and older, regardless of health conditions,” Dr. Haught said. “We are also focused on getting our rural communities vaccinated by the end of next month. I urge our residents to remain vigilant so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends.”
Initial studies suggest the three COVID vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in the United States provide strong protection.
Vaccination efforts continue throughout Tulare County. Officials strongly urge residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The Tulare County Vaccine Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling (559) 685-2260.