The first storm of the rain season, which runs from October 1 to September 30, is expected to bring the first rain on the season on the first day of November Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 60 percent chance of rain today in Porterville although the rainfall is expected to be relatively small Tueday with less than a tenth of an inch during the day. It will be a warm storm with a high today of 71.
But the main brunt of the storm is expected to come Tuesday night with a 70 percent chance of rain in the forecast. It's expected a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall tonight. Tuesday night's low is forecast to be 45.
The overall forecast for Tuesday calls for rain to fall mainly after 5 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon the forecast called for a slight chance of rain, 20 percent, on Wednesday night and a slight chance of rain on Thursday as also a 20 percent chance is forecast.
The temperature will dip considerably on Wednesday night with an overnight low of 39 forecast. The temperature is also expected to be chilly on Wednesday with a high of 58.
Conditions will remain chilly through Thursday with a high of 54 forecast and a low of 38. Temperatures will remain relatively high on Friday with a high of 60 and a low of 41.
Skies are expected to be clear Friday through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with temperatures warming. Saturday's high is forecast to be 64 with a low of 47.
Sunday's high is expected to be 66 with a low of 48 and Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 65.