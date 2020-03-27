Sierra View Medical Center on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 inpatient case.
Sierra View stated on Thursday the individual was in critical condition and in isolation. All employees and physicians in contact with the patient are wearing personal protective equipment.
It’s the second positive case of COVID-19 reported at Sierra View. The first case at Sierra View was diagnosed on March 11. Sierra View stated that patient has fully recovered.
Sierra View stated its believed the patient now at the hospital contacted COVID-19 while traveling outside the U.S. Sierra View confirmed the patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The hospital stated the Centers for Disease Control, CDPH and local health authorities are working closely with SVMC to investigate any further possible exposure.
Sierra View Medical Center provides regular updates at www.sierra-view.com and on its social media accounts.
Patients and visitors may call ahead to learn about COVID-19 visitor precautions. The hotline number available in English and Spanish is 559-791-3707.
“Sierra View Medical Center is working around the clock to stay on top of the evolving COVID-19 situation to ensure both excellent patient care as well as family and visitor safety and to help comply with state-wide directives,” the hospital stated.
For more information on COVID-19 visit cdc.gov or sierra-view.com. For local updates, visit tchhsa.org or call 2-1-1.
City lunch program for less fortunate
In an effort to address food insecurity while many social assistance programs are temporarily limited, the City of Porterville will offer a free ‘grab and go’ lunch program, beginning today.
The program is targeted toward individuals currently experiencing homelessness. It will take place daily from noon-1 p.m. in the Jaye Street Park and Ride lot. The parking lot is located along the Tule River Parkway, behind the Villa Robles Apartments.
For the lastest updates on City of Porterville services, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us and follow the city’s YouTube, Twitter, Instragram and Facebook pages. For more information, call 782-7536.
20 cases in Tulare County
As of Thursday afternoon there were 20 positive cases of the coronavirus in Tulare County as the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported two more cases on Thursday.
Fourteen of the cases were travelers, three were person-to-person contact and three are still under investigation. There’s one case aged 0-17, four cases aged 18-25, nine cases aged 26-40, one case aged 41-64 and five cases aged 65 and older.
The number of people being self-quarantined and monitored by public health officials has declined from 135 to 125.
Success Lake closed
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has closed all recreation facilities, including campgrounds, visitor centers, boat launches, and day-use areas to protect against the spread of COVID-19. This includes all the facilities at Success Lake.
The 10 parks and lakes run by the Sacramento District have begun an immediate shutdown of recreation activities, including those at Success Lake. All currently scheduled and future events planned at these facilities, including Success Lake, are postponed indefinitely.
Individuals with paid camping reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals shouldn’t contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged. For information about Success Lake, call 784-0215.
Additional information and updates on modifications, closures, and other restrictions related to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Sacramento District COVID-19 response can be found at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/ and on their Facebook (@SacramentoDistrict) and Twitter (@USACESacramento) pages.
Calvin Foster, Chief Southern Operations Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Enginners Sacramento District, said the lake is normally open to 2,000-3000 visitors during the Easter weekend.
“We can’t really allow that kind of crowd,” Foster said. “That would be irresponsible.”
Blood donations
Blood donations have decreased significantly during this time so there’s a critical need for blood.
“Now, more than ever your blood donations are needed to ensure an adequate blood supply for Central Valley patients,” the Central California Blood Center posted on its website.
The Central California Blood Center also stressed blood donations are safe and essential. For information on how to donate blood, visit donateblood.org.
Varcomm provides free services for students
Varcomm, which provides telecommunications services for the Ducor and Kennedy Meadows areas, announced it’s providing free broadband service for K-12 students in Ducor and Kennedy Meadows.
Porterville Pharmacy provides free sanitizers
Porterville Pharmacy is encouraging those to stay home and so the pharmacy is increasing its deliveries at this time.
The pharmacy is also providing free hand sanitizers to current customers, those who refer others and those who switch their prescriptions to Porterville Pharmacy at its two locations and by delivery.
Porterville Pharmacy is located at 406 W. Putnam and in the Walmart/Food 4 Less Shopping Center at 1270 W. Henderson. There are four drive up lanes at the Putnam location so those coming to the store can stay in their car while curbside service is provided at the Henderson location.
Porterville Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Putnam location is also from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For the Putnam location, call 7943-4410. For the Henderson store, call 615-1570.
