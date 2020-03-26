It was the first day of school when it comes to the new normal at Terra Bella Elementary School.
At least that's what it looked like at the school on Thursday as it looked similar to the first day of school in August with all the staff welcoming their students back.
The school's staff was out in full force on Thursday to provide work packets for students and to also provide them with meals. Teachers at the school also made banners to welcome the students back. Packets were also distributed to sixth through eighth graders at Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella.
Thursday was the first day in which the district began its at-home and distance learning. And Terra Bella is a rural district that faces a tougher challenge than other districts.
For the rest of the story, see Friday's edition of the Recorder.