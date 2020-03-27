It was the first day of school when it comes to the new normal at Terra Bella Elementary School.
At least that’s what it looked like at the school on Thursday as it looked similar to the first day of school in August with all the staff welcoming their students back.
The school’s staff was out in full force on Thursday to provide work packets for students and to also provide them with meals. Teachers at the school also made banners to welcome the students back. Packets were also distributed to sixth through eighth graders at Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella.
Thursday was the first day in which the district began its at-home and distance learning. And Terra Bella is a rural district that faces a tougher challenge than other districts.
While all districts have the challenge of providing education to students who don’t have online services, in Terra Bella most of the students don’t have internet access, said the district’s director of business services Nick Garcia.
“Many people aren’t aware of internet services,” said Garcia about the district. But Garcia added the district is working on providing everyone on the district with online access within the next 60 days.
Whether the students can go online or not, the school’s educators were making sure their students were equipped.
“Go to my google classroom,” yelled out one of the teachers to her students as she had set up that as a place for her students to go for their classroom work.
“Our teachers are communicating with students any way they can,” Garcia said.”They’re trying to find the new normal.”
Another teacher joked with one of his students when he yelled to him, “you owe me two days of recess.”
Garcia said 80 percent of the district’s staff is from Terra Bella and all of the district’s administrators are from Terra Bella.
“We’re all connected to this community and trying to give back,” he said. He added all of the staff have pitched in.
“All of our instructional aides are going above and beyond,” Garcia said. He added instructional aides have worked hard in helping to prepare the packets of school work that were going out to the students and have called parents to let them know what’s going on.
He added staff will be going to homes to deliver the packets to those who weren’t able to make it on Friday.
Garcia said the district has been providing more than 600 meals a day at its five locations where meals are distributed. Beginning on Monday, meals have been provided every day from 10 a.m. to noon at Terra Bella Elementary School, Carl Smith Middle School, Terra Bella Church of the Nazarene, the Terra Bella Irrigation District and at 24277 Avenue 95.
The district provides daily updates about what’s going on at its website, www.tbuesd.org.