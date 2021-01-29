Tulare County Health and Human Services confirmed the death of the first child in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
Tulare Works Family Advocate Jacob Jimenez made the announcement during the health department's update on COVID-19 on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The health department reported the child died from complications of COVID-19. The department stated the child contracted the virus and as a result developed Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, known as MIS-C.
Last summer the Tulare County health department reported a high number of MIS-C cases were being reported in California and that 10 percent of the cases were with children in Tulare County. Many children who have had COVID-19 have ended up with MIS-C.
No other information was provided concerning the death of the child although Jimenez did report in the Facebook video there was one death involving a male under the age of 26 on Wednesday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of a minor in Tulare County,” Jimenez said. “This is the first death of a minor in Tulare County.
“This is a grim reminder that we're all vulnerable to this unforgiving virus. Our hearts are with the family as they mourn the loss of a child.”