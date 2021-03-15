The Porterville City Council will continue to look at how to crack down on the improper use of fireworks at its next meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. City officials will bring a number of proposals to the council to consider on Tuesday, including increasing the fines for those who illegally use, sale or manufacture fireworks and to have a time window of three years to continue to increase fines on multiple offenders; to hold property owners liable for illegal use of fireworks on their property; and to offer a $50 reward to those who report offenders that lead to citations.
The council will also continue to look at no longer allowing the use of “Piccolo Pete” and “Whistling Phantom” fireworks.
The city staff report states those fireworks “emit loud shrill sounds.” The staff report also states, “Theseparticular fireworks arealsoknownto be manipulated after sale to create explosive devices.”
In the proposals to be presented by city officials, language has been introduced that would eliminate the use of Piccolo Petes and Whistling Phantoms.
City staff has also proposed a set of two separate fine structures, one for illegally using, manufacturing or selling legal fireworks and the other for the use, manufacture and sale of illegal fireworks.
When it comes to violations involving the improper use, sale or manufacturing of legal fireworks, city staff have proposed the first offense be a $1,000 fine; a second violation would be $2,500 if it happened within three years of the first violation; and the third violation would lead to a $5,000 fine again if it happened within three years of the previous violation.
When it comes to violations involving the use, sale or manufacturing of illegal fireworks, city staff have proposed a $2,500 fine for the first offense; a $5,000 fine for a second offense again that happens within three years of the first offense; and a $10,000 fine for a third offense that also happens within three years of the previous offense.
At the council's direction, city staff has set up a reward program for those who report violations. A reward of $50 would be awarded for a tip if it results in a citation.
City staff has also included language in which property owners could be held liable and also be fined for allowing illegal violations involving legal fireworks or violations involving illegal fireworks on their property in which they could also be fined.
City staff language states: “Every owner, occupant,lessee, tenant or holder of any possessoryinterest of aresidence or other privateproperty within the City of Porterville isrequiredto maintain, manage and supervise the propertyandall personsthereon in a manner soas not to violatetheprovision of this section” when it comes to fireworks violations.
The council has been requested to direct city staff on how they should proceed which could include the approval of any or all of the proposals.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the City Council will consider approving grants for Turning Point and Central California Family Crisis Center as part of the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Plan.
As part of the program the state has allocated $342,754 to the city. One grant of $85,688.50 would be provided to Turning Point for the Navigation Center and $68,550.80 would be provided to Turning Point for emergency housing. The funding would provide the Porterville Welcome Center with support for its Navigation Center, temporary housing and emergency housing. Another grant of $34,275.40 would be provided to Turning Point for its Casa de Robles II permanent supportive housing project.
Another grant of $135,101.60 would be provided to the Family Crisis Center for emergency shelter.
A motocross event at the OHV Park, which has hosted major competitions in the past prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be considered by the council. 2X Promotions has proposed to host motocross races on April 3 and 3 and 10 and 11. In conjunction with the event the city is also requesting overnight camping be allowed at the OHV Park.
As part of the consent calendar the council will consider allocating $15,000 to the Mighty 190 organization for its website and social media. The funding will come from the City Council's Special Purpose Reserve Fund. The Mighty 190 organization was formed to promote local tourism. In addition, the council will consider renewing a 1-year contract with Rethought Reborn Media to administer the Mighty 190 website and social media pages at a cost of $2,940.
Vice Mayor Martha Flores has also requested a study session with the City Council and Porterville Chamber of Commerce be scheduled. The Council will consider setting a scheduled date for the session at its next regularly scheduled meeting. The session would be held for the council and chamber to establish mutual goals and objectives.
The council meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA. Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read aloud for Council consideration during oral communications or during public hearings.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments prior to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. Staff will periodically check for emails that may have been submitted after 6:30 p.m., however it's not guaranteed those emails will be read prior to Council action.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97040844183?pwd=VHBnOXlidmtXRk94emgwTmprWlorQT09