A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center serving wildfire survivors opened Oct. 20 in Tulare County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
The center is part of the ongoing response and recovery mission for FEMA and the State of California to support survivors of the SQF Complex Fire, which includes the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire.
The center is in a parking lot on the east side of Tulare County Government Plaza, 1055 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville CA 93257.
Survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways:
• online at www.disasterassistance. gov;
• by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet;
• or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800- 621- 3362 (TTY 800- 462- 7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT. If you use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or Captel, provide
FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you register.
• The helpline staff can also answer questions about applications already submitted.
Tulare County was added to an earlier FEMA disaster declaration, allowing residents with damage from the wildfires to apply for financial assistance that may include rent, home repair, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.
APPLYING FOR FEMA ONLINE
Completing an application for assistance starts the process for eligible wildfire survivors to receive FEMA monetary awards to help support you on your road to recovery. To keep the process on track, FEMA urges those who registered for help as part of the Aug. 22 major disaster declaration to keep in touch with the agency.
Create a personal online disaster assistance account. A personal online disaster assistance account helps communication with FEMA. You can use it to update your contact information, see copies of FEMA letters sent to you and upload documents FEMA needs to complete your application.
To create an account:
1. Click the green Check Status button at bottom of disasterassistance.gov.
2. Click the blue Create Account button at bottom of page.
3. Enter your date of birth and Social Security number, which you provided previously when registering for assistance.
4. Answer four security questions that are generated from public record data to verify your identity.
5. Create a user ID and password.
6. Enter an email address. FEMA will send a temporary PIN to it within 24 hours. Follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.
Keep contact information current. Correct contact information is essential for you to receive prompt decisions about your application. Always let FEMA know when your address or phone number changes.
You may update this information on your personal account at Disasterassistance. gov or with the FEMA app on your smartphone or tablet. You may also update contact information by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-6213362. Users of TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. PDT. If you use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, provide FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you update your contact information.
FEMA encourages you to request direct deposits of disaster assistance to your financial institution. To receive FEMA assistance promptly, let FEMA know of changes to your banking information. If you requested a FEMA check by mail, it’s important to note that FEMA disaster assistance checks cannot be forwarded. If you cannot access your home address, you can request the Postal Service to hold your mail.
Have a property inspection. Due to concern for your health and that of FEMA staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, property inspections are being conducted by telephone.
You must have a property inspection to verify damage — even when your home was destroyed — before FEMA can determine if you are eligible for assistance.
Inspectors come from many different states and use their own phones to conduct inspections. Many cell phone users don’t answer calls from unfamiliar numbers and inspectors have found they can’t leave voice mail messages because mailboxes are full. Don’t let this slow down your access to assistance.
For the latest information on wildfire recovery visit www. fema.gov/4558 and/ or follow the FEMA Region 9 Twitter account at twitter.com/ Femaregion9