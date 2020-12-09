There’s a 20 percent chance of evacuations due to flooding as a result of the Sequoia Complex.
That’s the figure that was presented during a report from the Tulare County Sequoia Complex Recovery Task Force at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
It was reported there’s also reported there’s a 50 percent chance of road closures this winter as the result of debris flow or flooding . The county has been working with the National Weather Service on a communication system to inform the public of when road closures or evacuations are needed.
When the forecast calls for a significant amount of rainfall and snowfall, a tiered system has been created to inform the public of what action needs to be taken. Under tier III, road closures would be implemented and staff reported there’s a 50 percent chance of that happening this winter.
Under the final tier, tier IV, “debris flow” is “imminent and prob
able.” Under that tier, evacuation warnings or orders could be issued and there’s a 20 percent chance of that happening this winter.
The mild conditions have been a great help so far in the effort such as clearing culverts when it comes to preventing flooding. Supervisor Kuyler Crocker asked about that effort and staff replied while much progress has been made, there’s still work to be done.
As part of the presentation, a report was also given on the progress made in the removal of debris and structural damage as a result of the fire. Staff reported phase I which includes debris removal such has hazardous waste is complete. The effort includes 171 pieces of property with 228 structures.
Phase II will deal with the removal of structural damage. Those with property that was affected must apply to provide for right of access to to their property and most who have been affected have completed the process. The deadline to apply to provide for right of access is December 15. Staff reported it’s important the Phase II process of removal progresses as much as possible before harsh winter weather comes.
The total cost of the fire recovery effort so far has been more than $10.5 million. That cost includes the more than $3.4 million for the resources needed to fight the fire.
The bulk of the cost is $6 million for the removal of 4,000 hazardous trees. As part of that effort is the recovery effort of Balch Park, which is closed indefinitely. That effort has cost $779,000.
The cost for recovery at the Jordan Peak Lookout has been almost $260,000 and another $50,000 has gone to roads and bridges and sign replacement. Of the more than $10.5 million the county will have to pick up the cost of $656,000.
As far as infrastructure all but one water systems for those affected by the fire has been restored. The Camp Nelson water system has yet to be restored.
As far as utilities Southern California Edison has replaced 85 percent of its damaged utilities and is on track to replace all of its damaged utilities by Christmas. SCE had to replace 500 poles with more fire resistant poles and 22 miles of power lines.
The board unanimously approved an urgency ordinance which suspends or modifies many county ordinances to streamline the recovery process. As part of their action, the board approved the waiver of permit fees for those who were underinsured or uninsured and to cover the cost of permit fees not covered by insurance.
This could mean a loss of as much as $1.1 million in revenue to the county, but the supervisors’ view was represented by Crocker when he said the county has reserves to deal with such situations.
As far as donations there have been more than $40,000 in cash donations and another $49,000 in donations of items to help those affected by the fire.