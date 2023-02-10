The Porterville Police Department and Porterville Fire Department responded to a loud explosion on Thursday and the end result was someone suspected of having a Butane Honey Oil, BHO, extraction lab was arrested.
Sunny Roach, 19 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Police and Fire personnel responded to an apartment complex located within the 800 Block of W. Grand Avenue regarding a loud explosion. Upon arrival, all windows to the residence were discovered to be completely shattered and an exterior wall was found to have shifted about 5 inches due to the explosion. Roach and another 19-year-old male were found with first and second degree burns and were transported to the Fresno Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
During a protective sweep of the residence for potential additional victims, Officers located evidence consistent with an BHO extraction lab. Due to the nature of the investigation, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department were summoned and assumed the investigation.
Detectives executed search warrants at two different residences and collected all the BHO extraction equipment and evidence. The incident occurred close to common areas shared by children. No other injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.
Roach was arrested after being treated for his injuries for manufacturing a controlled substance and child endangerment and was later booked at the South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.