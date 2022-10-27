The Porterville Police Department reported a fire led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers and Porterville Firefighters responded to a residence located in the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue regarding a structure fire on the property. As officers and firefighters arrived at the residence they observed the detached garage had caught fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. During the investigation, an illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered.
Porterville Police Detectives responded to the residence and executed a search warrant which was signed by a Superior Court Judge. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located more than 900 mature budding marijuana plants which were eradicated. This investigation is ongoing into the illegal cultivation of marijuana.
If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, or any narcotic related crimes, contact the Porterville Police Department Narcotic Investigations Unit at 559-782-7400, or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.