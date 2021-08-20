Those who are in the downtown area may be wondering why all the Porterville Fire trucks, firefighters and Imperial Ambulance are at the former Tribune Lithographics building at the corner of Oak and Third. The firefighters are conducting a training exercise.
Fire department conducting training exercise
