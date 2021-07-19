While the City of Porterville's stepped up enforcement of illegal fireworks didn't actually lead to much of a difference as far as citations when it came to the actual Independence Day holiday on July 4, it did make a major difference in the month leading up to July 4.
That's the essence of a report that will be presented to the Porterville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday. The open session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The City Council adopted an ordinance enforcing stricter regulations when it came to the use of illegal fireworks, including increasing fines for violations.
The end result and biggest difference came in the amount of fines issued, which almost tripled over the previous year. There were $117,500 in fines issued as compared to $45,000 in 2020, $22,500 in 2019, $40,500 in 2018, $25,500 in 2017 and $18,000 in 2016.
Almost 1,350 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated from June 4 through July 4. The bulk of the fireworks confiscated came before July 4 in which more than 1,200 pounds was confiscated.
Prior to July 4 the report to be presented at the council meeting states “these efforts resulted in multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests.” The report added 12 administrative citations were issued as a result of those efforts.
The Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department and code enforcement officers combined to form a fireworks enforcement detail over the Independence Day holiday weekend from July 2 through 4.
The number of citations issued on July 4 was virtually the same as in 2020. There were 31 citations issued on July 4 and a total of 35 citations issued over the three-day weekend. There was also 100 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated over the three-day weekend.
In 2020, 29 citations were issued on July 4. But the biggest difference came in the period before July 4. Last year, just one citation was issued before July 4 for a total of 30 citations issued. A total of 47 citations were issued this year between June 4 and July 4.
Over the three-day weekend period there were 106 calls due to fireworks received by Porterville Police. The Porterville Fire Department responded to 35 calls over the three-day weekend, including nine grass fires, two dumpster fires as compared to eight grass fires, three tree fires and three dumpster fires last year.
This year over the three-day weekend there were also 9 emergency medical service calls and one call referred to as “chemical release, reaction or toxic condition.”
From June 4 to July 4 the Porterville Police and Fire Departments responded to 214 calls related to fireworks. The report states there was a total seizure of 12,800 illegal fireworks.
The breakdown was 1,277 mortars, 309 cakes, boxes, 1,446 roman candles, 8,000 firecrackers, 1,742 bottle rockets and 26 mortar launch tubes.
The report states illegal fireworks include: “skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other types of fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.”
The stricter ordinance approved by the council provided additional bans of Piccolo Pete style fireworks. The ordinance also can now hold property owners and landlords liable for illegal firework activity on their property if they are found to be responsible. In addition a reward program was created in which people could receive a $50 reward if their tip led to a citation.
“PPD Detectives and Officers were proactive in enforcement work,” the report stated. At the July 6 council meeting, Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere praised the police department's enforcement effort.
Porterville Police was set to also use drones this year as part of the enforcement effort, but retiring Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil stated at the July 6 meeting that circumstances didn't allow for the drones to be used.