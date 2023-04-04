Donald Trump has been indicted, charged with more than 30 criminal acts. His supporters are certain he’s the victim of a “witch hunt.” Let’s take a closer look.
A “true bill of indictment” is issued by a grand jury, a collection of ordinary citizens who are charged with examining evidence and determining in their judgment, a person would be guilty of a particular crime if the evidence presented to them is true. They can only indict if they're convinced that, if the facts they’ve been shown are correct and the person is indeed guilty of the charges levied against them. A trial jury is then tasked with the finding of fact. They decide whether or not the evidence that’s presented supports the allegations of the indictment.
That’s the only unknown. The indictment can only be brought if the grand jury says if the charges are true, the accused is ABSOLUTELY guilty. They aren’t saying the jury should determine whether or not to have a trial. That’s already been done. If the facts support the indictment, the defendant IS guilty.
What part of that don’t you understand?
In recent years, the Trump wing of the Republican Party has said the FBI and the District Attorney lie, because they found proof of guilt in their investigations of Trump. He can’t be guilty, so they must be lying. They bring criminal charges against Trump, so they must be biased against him. The Republicans trot out one or two voices critical of Trump, and then assume not only a person who suspects Trump is guilty can’t possibly be fair, but the entire FBI is incapable of seeking justice. They identify a couple of lefty Democratic congresspersons, and then claim the entire Party consists of “radical leftists,” communist pedophiles, and cross-dressing invaders of girls’ bathrooms. Impugning the values of all of the members of the Democratic Party is ridiculous, but ridiculous is the new normal for Republicans, and truth has been the tragic victim.
I must admit to having been disappointed by the verdict in the trial of O.J. Simpson. The American criminal justice system recruited 12 people in California, locked them in a hotel for six months, and then informed them unless they found Simpson not guilty, they would likely spend the rest of their lives in that hotel. That was a disappointment. But I can’t think of a better way to determine the guilt or innocence of someone who has been charged with a crime, so I’m willing to take my chances with a jury.
As much as it sometimes irritates me, I have to believe people who have been accused of a crime are innocent until proven guilty. I sometimes don’t want to, because the thought a guilty person might go free is so repugnant. I don’t know that it’s better let 100 guilty people go free than to jail one innocent person, but I do agree that it’s better to let two or three guilty SOBs go free than to lock up one innocent person. I guess.
I do have a hard time accepting the fact juries in criminal trials have to agree unanimously. If one hard-line Trump supporter finagles his way onto the jury and then lies to protect his hero, it will be a travesty of justice. (If you haven’t read John Grisham’s novel “The Runaway Jury,” this might be the time to do so. Such a betrayal of our legal system isn't impossible). But we have to rely on the courts to prevent such a thing from happening.
When the jury concludes since Michael Cohen went to jail for doing what Trump ordered him to do, Trump also deserves to be found guilty, his supporters will cry foul. They think things they agree with are true, and things they disagree with are false. The process the jury has to go through is meaningless to them. Examine the evidence? Why? The “evidence” is just Democratic lies. Listening to people who say things you don’t want to hear is disloyal.
I choose to be an optimist, because I’d find life unbearable if I were as obsessed and paranoid as the people who write hate mail about my columns. Their desperation to justify every lie that comes out of Trump’s mouth has caused them to lose touch with reality. Up is down; black is white; truth isn't truth. People who share 90 percent of the Judeo-Christian ethic with them are radical leftist pedophiles. Whisky-Tango-Foxtrot! Are these people really constructed of the same ectoplasm as the rest of us? Unfortunately, they are. We have met the enemy, and they are us.
If you look back in history, there have always been such people. Occasionally a wave of collective madness overtakes the world, and millions upon millions of otherwise sensible people agree to crucify a harmless schizophrenic and many of his followers, to travel to Jerusalem and kill every person they encounter, to burn people at the stake who don’t agree with their silly fantasies, to threaten to kill people who leave their religion, to murder six million men, women and children, and to fly airplanes into buildings. The metaphor isn't accidental. Trumpism and the Spanish Inquisition are two sides of the same coin.
There's only one path forward for our country: We must sit back and let a jury of 12 people decide Trump’s fate. The wheels of the legal system that was enshrined in the laws that define our country must be allowed to grind. And regardless of the outcome, we must accept it and get on with our lives, vowing to do better next time. We may not deserve it, given the mess we’ve made, but our children and grandchildren do. And perhaps, if we live long enough, we will see a majority of our fellow citizens regain the ability to find the facts and accept them.
