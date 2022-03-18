The fight over just how much of an incentive state residents should receive in going with rooftop solar continues.
On Friday more than 30 city and county officials from across the state sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission urging it to do more to reduce the cost burden of the state’s rooftop solar program, Net Energy Metering, on non-solar customers, particularly the low income.
Among those who signed the letter was Tulare County Mayor Eddie Valero.
Under the current NEM program, customers with solar systems are no longer contributing their fair share toward the maintenance and upkeep of the electric grid even though they still rely on it, the letter states. Those costs haven't gone away and they're being shifted to non-solar customers who are disproportionally lower income, the letter adds. The officials refer to it as a “hidden tax.”
But while the officials believe the CPUC needs to do more to protect the state's low income, there are others who say the CPUC's proposal for solar rooftop uses to share more of the electricity would lead to a significant decrease in those in the state opting for rooftop solar. In December a bipartisan group of 22 State Legislators sent a letter to CPUC stating CPUC's proposal would do just that.
And CPUC has been caught in the middle and on Thursday again delayed a decision on its proposal. CPUC has proposed to reduce the incentives for residents significantly to go with rooftop solar. The plan would significantly cut what residents would get paid for electricity generated by rooftop solar panels and on top of that would also charge a typical solar resident a tax of about $700 a year.
Solar proponents say that would essentially take away most of the financial incentives for residents to pay the upfront costs of thousands of dollars to install solar panels on their roofs. The argument for the changes is solar owners aren't paying their fair share and that cost is being shifted to non-solar customers, many of whom are low income.
And the officials who sent their letter said what has been proposed “doesn't go far enough to correct the unfair cost burden on customers without rooftop solar.”
Not surprisingly PG&E and Southern California Edison have been behind the effort to lower what are in effect solar energy export compensation rates and to add a solar fee while the rooftop solar industry is against such a measure.
The officials' letter stated “Net Energy Metering has evolved into a non-sensical and inexcusable tax shouldered by our most at-risk residents and millions of working-class Californians who hare already struggling to pay monthly bills.”
The letter also states the officials support rooftop solar and see solar as a key tool in efforts to achieve the state's clean energy goals. “However, saddling our most economically vulnerable residents with the burden of subsidizing residential rooftop systems for wealthier Californians is not sustainable or equitable,” the letter states.
The letter states the current $3.4 billion cost burden on communities is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2030 if changes aren't made.
“We urge you to adopt reforms that make a cleaner future more equitable for all Californians,” the letter states.”
The letter opens by stating: “We are mayors and local elected officials who proudly represent some of the state’s most disadvantaged communities with high percentages of families who qualify for low income and other state assistance. We appreciate your efforts to reform the state’s 25-year-old rooftop solar subsidy program, Net Energy Metering.”
But the bipartisan group of State Legislators state CPUC's proposal could “significantly depress the clean energy market, and negatively impact a California-based businesses supporting a sizable number of jobs statewide.”
SolarReviews, a residential solar information site, has issued a study stating 95 percent of 4,000 solar users would no longer purchase solar based on CPUC's proposal.
CPUC has proposed to set aside $600 million for solar and energy projects for low income communities. CPUC's proposal also encourages solar customers to install energy storage systems to reduce the reliance on the grid during peak demand periods.
“We appreciate that the (proposal) supports low-income communities achieve solar and energy storage adoption through an Equity Fund that sets aside up to $600 million for solar and storage adoption,” the bipartisan legislators letter states. “We also applaud the CPUC’s focus on encouraging more solar customers to install complimentary energy storage systems to reduce reliance on grid power during times of peak energy demand.”