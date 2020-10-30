Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is excited to announce its 2020 Drive-Thru Harvest Festival.
FHCN staff and partners will be distributing food to families in need and provide valuable health care information on Friday, October 30, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., at Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella.
Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment at this fun, family friendly event.
This event is brought to the public by FHCN in partnership with Central California Food Bank, Anthem Blue Cross, Carl Smith Middle School, and La Campesina to provide food and valuable health care information to families in need from Terra Bella and surrounding communities. FHCN is excited to host this event amidst COVID-19 and will continue to advocate and meet community members’ needs where they are to ensure families remain safe, healthy, and strong.
For more information about Family HealthCare Network call 1-877-960-3426 or visit www.FHCN.org. FHCN can also be followed on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/fhcn.org or on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/FHCN.