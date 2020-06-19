The Family Healthcare Network based in Porterville has been awarded a $325,637 grant to expand its telehealth services at its clinics throughout Central California.
The Federal Communications Commission made the announcement Family Healthcare Network was one of the clinics in the country to receive a grant. The funding comes from the CARES Act for its COVID-19 Telehealth program. The funding will be used to improve telehealth care for high-risk patients.
The grant will be used by Family Healthcare Network for laptop computers, network upgrades, and a telehealth software license to continue providing primary care and specialty services through its telehealth service. The grant will also be used for other such services as providing dental, pharmacy, and optometry care through Family Healthcare Network's telehealth program to high risk patients at its 35 locations.
“As our country takes steps towards normalcy, it is important to remember the health risk that COVID-19 continues to pose,” U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy said. “The funds appropriated through the CARES Act, and awarded by the FCC to Family HealthCare Network, will work to expand and enhance telehealth services for high-risk patients in the Porterville area and Central Valley, helping to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors are supported. I am confident that this award will be an invaluable resource to the organization’s medical professionals and the communities served as we move forward.”
The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau on Wednesday approved 62 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program. A total of $23.25 million in grants to health care providers in rural and urban areas was award.
Family Healthcare Network's telehealth program provides video or telephone appointments are available with medical, dental, and behavior health providers to help facilitate diagnosis, consultations, treatment, medication, education, and care management, allowing those seeking care to remain at home. For more information, call 1-877-960-3426.