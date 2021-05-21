Over the last month, Family HealthCare Network has been vaccinating individuals ages 16 and over, and will now offer Pfizer vaccines to individuals 12 years of age and older. This update comes as the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer vaccines for ages 12-15.
As schools return to in-person learning and mask mandates become lessened, protecting the younger populations becomes crucial in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, FNCN stated.
"We are consistently listening to the needs of our community and are excited to give them and their children the Pfizer vaccine as an option." said Kerry Hydash, President and CEO for Family HealthCare Network.
Those aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their vaccine appointment. For those 16-17 who are also receiving the Pfizer vaccine a parent or guardian can sign a consent form and doesn't need to be present.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with FHCN, call the FHCN Hotline, 559-741-8444.