Family HealthCare Network is honored to announce Family Movie Nights in June. The two events will be held in Terra Bella and Farmersville, providing a family friendly, healthy, wholesome alternative this summer.
The movie Super Mario Bros will be shown. The movie night will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Terra Bella Elementary School.
Friday Movie Nights represent part of Family HealthCare Network’s continuing efforts to build community trust and promote engagement with law enforcement. Free food, prizes, and information booths will be offered at both events, and FHCN will provide activities for kids to enjoy throughout the evening.