The City of Porterville will again host Pioneer Days, the annual fundraiser for the Zalud House. The event will be held on October 22-23.
Pioneer Days began after the city celebrated its Sesquicentennial in 2011. A modified event will be held this year to provide much needed funds for the Zalud House. Pioneer Days activities will adhere to all current safety guidance related to COVID-19.
All backyard barbecue enthusiasts are encouraged to enter the Rib Cook-Off. First, second and third place awards of $500, $400 and $300, respectively, will be presented. There will also be a trophy awarded to the cook-off team with the Best Decorated Booth, as voted on by the public.
Entry fee is only $100 and ribs will be provided. Cookers will be allowed to use wood, charcoal, gas/propane, smokers, and electric and/or solar type barbeques.
The competition will be held on Saturday, October 23 at the Porterville Sports Complex in a drive thru format. To view the complete set of rules and site map, or to register online, visit https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/. The Rib Cook-Off is sponsored by the Porterville Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The Pioneer Days Pageants will be held for contestants ages 3-14. Little Miss Pioneer Days (ages 3-6), Junior Miss Pioneer Days (ages 7-100 and Pioneer Days Princess (ages 11-14) will be selected.
Contestants will be judged on personality, stage Presence, Western costume and modeling. Registration can be completed online at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/ and each contestant will be required to submit a headshot photo.
The pageant will be open to the public on Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m. at the Centennial Park Stage on Main Street. There's no fee to enter and contestants from Porterville and all surrounding areas are invited to compete. D
eadline to enter the rib cook-off and pageant is October 7 by 5:30 p.m.. For more information on the Pioneer Days competitions, call Tonya, (559) 791-7697 or visit the City of Porterville website at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/special_events/pioneer_days/index.php