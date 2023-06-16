The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration have extended the application deadline for communities impacted by the severe storms, floods, landslides, and mudslides.
Tulare County families now have until Thursday, July 20 to apply for federal aid. Those eligible include residents and business owners who were affected by the February and March storms under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Previously, Tulare County residents had until June 5 to register for federal aid, but the federal government extended the deadline by 45 days.
Mobile Resource Intake Centers will also be available at the Lindsay TulareWORKs Office from 8:30 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. June 28-30 at 900 N. Sequoia.
Mobile Disaster Resource Centers provide information and technical assistance regarding resources and programs available to residents impacted by the recent flooding from the recent March storms. Services include:
Guidance applying for Disaster Assistance; Checking on FEMA Application Status; Housing and Rental Assistance; SBA Information and Resources
Applying for disaster assistance is a two-step process that ensures consideration for all FEMA programs and SBA low-interest disaster loans. First, register with FEMA. Then complete and return the SBA loan application, if referred to SBA.
Residents have until July 20 to file their claim with FEMA and SBA. To apply for FEMA assistance, residents can visit the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center. They can also apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at800-621-3362.
Helpline hours are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who use video relay service or captioned telephone service should give FEMA their number for that service.
Additional information and details on the location of disaster recovery centers in Tulare County is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. To learn more about SBA disaster assistance and steps to apply visit Disaster assistance (sba.gov). Applicants can apply online or visit a recovery center where SBA will provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants.
For more recovery information and resources, visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/