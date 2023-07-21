While it has been rarely done in the past, the damage caused by the March flooding has lead FEMA to extend its deadline for seeking assistance not once, but twice.
FEMA which had extended the deadline to July 20 has extended the deadline again to September 1. The deadline to seek assistance for physical property damage caused by the flooding has been extended to September 1. The deadline for businesses who suffered economic loss has been extended to January 3, 2024.
FEMA is working in coordination with the Small Business Administration to provide support for those affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that happened between February 21 through July 10 in Southern California.
Physical disaster assistance for homeowners, renters, non-profit organizations and businesses of all sizes are eligible to apply. Information is at the following link:
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/physical-damage-loans
Home and business mitigation assistance information is available at the following link:
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/mitigation-assistance
Economic Injury Disastor Loan information is available at the following link:
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/economic-injury-disaster-loans
Cal OES and FEMA disaster legal services are also available.
SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations and home owners. Businesses mahy borrow up to $2 million and homeowners may borrow up to $200.
Applying for FEMA can be done by calling 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Spanish-speaking operators and interpreters for many other languages are available. Those who use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, must provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.
Registration for FEMA assistance can be done by at DisasterAssistance.gov, or the FEMA mobile app. The following will be needed:
Social Security number; Current phone number; Address of the damaged home, including zip code; Description of the damage; Current mailing or email address; Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit of funds; If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
FEMA can help with locating important information and help identify ways to verify one's information.
For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. Also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.