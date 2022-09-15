California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a Senate version of the Save Our Sequoias Act late Tuesday night.
Feinstein introduced the bill along with fellow California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla. The bill is similar to the House of Representatives bill that was introduced in June. Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who represents the area that includes the Sequoia National Forest, introduced that bill along with a large bipartisan coalition of Democratic and Republican members of Congress.
“California's iconic Giant Sequoias are facing new and increasing threats from devastating wildfires,” Feinstein said. “Once considered impervious to wildfires, these resilient trees' defenses are now tragically being overwhelmed by intensifying fires driven by climate change. An estimated 20 percent of all mature Giant Sequoias have been destroyed since 2020.
Feinstein added another 20 percent could be lost in the next three years if immediate action isn't taken. “This would be a staggering loss and it's imperative that we act now to save one of the world's most majestic and treasured species.”
It's estimated up to 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias were destroyed in the 2020 Castle and 2021 Windy Fires.
“For millennia, Sequoia trees have been a hallmark of California's rich natural heritage,” Padilla said. “But increasingly long, dry and catastrophic wildfire seasons are putting them at serious risk. We must work collaboratively to protect these California icons from the threat of climate change and make sure they are preserved for generations to come.”
Like the House SOS Act, Feinstein's bill calls also for a Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition of existing land managers who have jurisdiction over Sequoia groves. The act would require that coalition to submit a Giant Sequoia Health and Resiliency Assessment within 180 days of its first meeting.
And like the House SOS Act, Feinstein's bill would require the Departments of Interior and Agriculture that oversee the forests and parks where Giant Sequoias are located to with with the coalition and other stakeholders in implementing a plan for the reforestation and rehabilitation of Giant Sequoia groves.
Feinstein's bill would also provide Congressional support for President Joe Biden administration's use of existing emergency authorities to expedite wildfire-resiliency projects.
That's already being done as U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore authorized the implementation of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response on July 22. The response began on August 1 in numerous Giant Sequoia groves.
In the response fuels are being cleared from the groves by hand. As of Saturday, the forest service reported 1,213 Giant Sequoias covering 404 acres in six groves had been protected. The response will eventually clear fuels from 13,377 acres in 12 Giant Sequoia groves.
The House SOS Act would declare of State of Emergency for the Giant Sequoias over a 10-year period, clearing the way for a more expedited process when it comes to fuels removal.
Feinstein's act also calls for looking at the environmental review process not only with Giant Sequoia groves but also surrounding areas around the groves when it comes to preventing wildfires so they don't become massive enough to threaten groves.
Like the House SOS Act Feinstein's bill calls for the forest service and National Park Service to partner with the state, tribes and local governments and entities when it comes to the management of Giant Sequoia groves.
Feinstein's act also calls for the Department of Interior to establish grants for nurseries to grow Giant Sequoia seedlings and also to make sure as much wood as possible is used from forest thinning projects.
Sam Hodder, CEO of Save The Redwoods League, an organization that works to preserve Redwoods and Giant Sequoias, stated the organization supports Feinstein's legislation.
“Save the Redwoods League is heartened to see Congress move toward solutions for the emergency in the Giant Sequoia forests, first with the House Save our Sequoias Act, and now with this Senate version. We thank Sen. Feinstein for this proposed legislation and look forward to helping lawmakers craft a bill that will provide Sequoia stewards with the resources and flexibility they need to ensure that these incredible natural treasures survive into the future."