There has been a great deal of curiosity expressed by residents in the area about the large group who has gathered at Success Lake.
There have also been a great deal of speculation about who the large group is, including they may be Haitian migrant refugees.
A spokesman for Success Lake said the large group gathered at the lake are observing the religious holiday Feast of the Tabernacles. He added a large group was also at the lake in 2019 to observe the Feast of the Tabernacles and those who participate come from “all over.”
The event couldn't be held last year at the lake due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Success Lake spokesman said the large group is scheduled to be at the lake through October 14.