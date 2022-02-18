A father who said his daughter was “un-enrolled” from school because she wouldn't wear a mask still isn't attending school two weeks after she was removed from school.
Greg Meister said on Thursday his daughter McKinly, a seventh grader at Sequoia Middle School, hasn't been attending school for the past two weeks since she was “un-enrolled” from the school for not wearing a mask.
Meister said the family has been working through the process to have their daughter home school but “it hasn't happened yet.”
“It's illegal what they're doing,” said Meister about his daughter's removal from school. Meister added his daughter maintains a 4.0 grade point average in advanced classes.
Meister, a vocal critic of the Porterville City Council and of COVID mandates, is also running in the November election to represent District 2 on the council that's being left open by Milt Stowe, who has chosen not to run for reelection.
He said the Porterville Unified School District shouldn't be abiding by standards set by the California Department of Public Health. “That does not override my parental rights,” he said.
Meister said his daughter suffers from migraine headaches and while the headaches have subsided they returned again when she had to wear a mask. He said her daughter wearing a mask would cause her to be dizzy and to have headaches.
He said he was unable to receive a medical exemption from wearing a mask from a doctor but added “they never requested that,” referring to the district.
Meister said his daughter was eventually placed in an office for four days and then eventually was told his daughter was being “un-enrolled.” He referred to how his daughter was treated as segregation. “They discriminated against my child,” he said.
PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson said he couldn't comment specifically on what happened with Meister's daughter because it was a student matter and there were confidentiality issues involved.
By law schools are required to provide options for students who are unable to wear a mask. “The district provides alternative education for someone who isn't able to wear a mask,” Nelson said.
The district policy is for students who are unable to wear a mask to be placed in independent study.
And while the district continues to abide by the state policy that requires everyone to wear a mask while they're indoors, Nelson said the district does try to work with those who have concerns with the policy. “We want to work with and come up with solutions together,” he said.
Meister did say his daughter was offered the option to go outside and take off her mask. But he said his daughter would be losing time in the classroom and as a taxpayer he had the right for his daughter to receive a public education, which meant staying in class.
The state revised its mask policy which no longer requires the vaccinated to wear masks indoors. The unvaccinated are still supposed to wear masks while indoors. That policy went into effect on Wednesday.
The state also held off on any changes to its mask policy when it comes to schools. The state announced it would address the policy as far as schools are concerned on February 28.
Nelson said it would be just speculation as far as what the state will come up with, including if the changed school policy would be similar to the public policy as far as the vaccinated and unvaccinated are concerned.
But Nelson did acknowledge when it comes to whatever changes in the school mask policy that are coming, “we're hoping they provide some sort of flexibility.”