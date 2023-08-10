The father of a 10-month old killed in the massacre that happened in Goshen on January 16 in which six people were murdered has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against county agencies, asserting the agencies knew the child was living in an unsafe environment with gang members.
Nycholas Parraz was shot in the head while being held by his 16-year-old mother, Alissa Parraz, who was also killed while trying to run away during the massacre that happened on January 16.
The baby's father and fiance to Alissa Parraz, Shayne Maupin, filed the suit against Tulare County Child Welfare Services and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office on August 4.
The suit claims child welfare service employees and sheriff's deputies failed to remove the child from the home despite gang members living their with assault weapons and methamphetamine. The suit names seven deputies and four child welfare service employees.
“The number of red flags and missed opportunities by both Tulare County Child Welfare Services and the sheriff’s office are too many to count,” said attorney Wyatt Vespermann, who's representing Maupin, in a news release. “What happened to this young family is simply unacceptable.”
No specific damages have been asked for as the suit states damages should be determined by a jury. The next hearing is scheduled for December 6.
The child was returned to Alissa Parraz three days before the massacre on January 13. The child had been taken from the mother, who was then 15, because at that time it was determined she would be unable to care for him
The lawsuit claims child welfare services didn't seek relatives for potential placement of the child. The lawsuit also states a child services employee knew in September, 2022 at least one person living in the home with Alissa Parraz was an active gang member.
The lawsuit also states deputies went to the home on a warrant on January and saw assault weapons, methamphetamine and bullet holes in the walls of the home.
The child was returned to Alissa Parraz on January 13 but the lawsuit states child welfare services didn't visit the home before the child was returned to Parraz.
TCSO investigators arrived at the home before 4 a.m. January 16 when six people were shot to death execution style. Those who were murdered with Nycholas Parraz, Alissa Parraz, Eladio Parraz Jr., 52, Marcos Parraz, 19, Jennifer Analla, 49 and Rosa Parraz, 72.
As part of “Operation Nightmare” in which numerous law enforcement agencies participated that began at 4 a.m. Friday, February 3, Noah Beard, 25, and Angel Uriate, 35, were arrested. They have been charged with multiple homicides.
Law enforcement officers identified Beard as the one who shot Nycholas and Alissa Parraz.