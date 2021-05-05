On Wednesday, the father of the 1 1/2-year-old who was taken to the hospital unconscious with 2nd and 3rd degree burns, was also arrested.
22-year-old Anthony Angel Garcia faces charges of Child Neglect.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives say he admitted to being with the baby at the time the hot water was spilled, but did not seek medical attention.
Daisy Magana, 28 of Porterville, the mother of the baby, was arrested after taking her baby to a local hospital with second and third degree burns on Monday morning.
Magana told Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives while she was in the shower on Sunday, the baby's 3-year-old sibling knocked a cup of noodles off the counter onto the baby. Magana said the baby didn't have any visible burns until the next day.
When the baby arrived at the hospital Monday morning, it was unconscious, suffering from seizures and had second and third degree burns.
The baby remains in the Burn Center at a Fresno-area hospital, but is no longer intubated and in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.