One man was killed in a traffic crash that happened in Tulare on Wednesday.
Rudy Carrasco, 49 of Woodlake, died as a result of the crash.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an injury traffic crash in the intersection of North H Street and West San Joaquin in the City of Tulare.
The first officer arrived at 5:31 p.m. and determined a black 2000 Infinity i30 and a white 2011 Toyota Prius collided in the intersection. The drivers of each vehicle were the only occupants of the involved vehicles. Both drivers were alert and reporting injuries/complaints of pain to officers and emergency personnel.
The driver of the Toyota was unable to exit his vehicle due to the amount of damage to the driver side of the vehicle. Tulare Fire Department personnel used extraction tools to cut away the driver door and remove Carrasco from his vehicle.
The driver of the Infinity, a 23-year-old Tulare man, was able to exit his vehicle on his own. Both men were later transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Tulare Police Department was notifiedCarrasco had died.
The contributing factors and/or the cause of this traffic accident are being investigated by the Tulare Police Department Traffic Division. This is an active and on-going investigation.