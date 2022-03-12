On March 11, 2022 at about 7:03 P.M, Porterville Police Officersresponded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run traffic collision in the 200 Block of West Henderson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive male subject in the roadway. Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over. The male subject, later identified as Ray Schlaepfer, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later.
Officers with the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) were notified and responded to take over the investigation. The investigation indicated that Mr. Schlaepfer was walking southbound across Henderson Avenue, in a well-lit area just east of “G” Street,when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him. The driver of the vehicle did not stop or slow down and fled the scene eastbound on Henderson Avenue. Neither the suspect nor the suspect vehicle have been located. The investigation is on-going.
This incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Officer Richardson at (559) 782-7400.